Two Mayo bookshops have been longlisted for An Post Bookshop of the Year.

The ‘An Post Bookshop of the Year’ category is designed to acknowledge the significant role played by independent bookshops and local branches of bookshop chains in helping their local communities to find and savour the titles of their choice.

Castle book and card centre in Castlebar and Tertulia in Westport are named among 12 bookshops from across the country nominated.

Mystery shoppers will now visit the twelve bookshops as part of the judging process to establish the shortlist of six bookshops. The shortlist will be officially announced on the 19th October. The overall winner of ‘An Post Bookshop of the Year’ will be presented with their trophy at the An Post Irish Book Awards event on 22nd November along with a prize worth €15,000 from An Post Commerce.