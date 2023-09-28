A Mayo and a Roscommon student are two of four students at the Technological University of the Shannon’s (TUS) Athlone Campus to have been nominated for ‘Digital Student of the Year’ at this year’s Digital Media Awards (DMA).

Caoimhe Horan , from Balla and Adam Bermingham from Castlerea together with classmates Dara Lenihan and Anna Fenlon, all graduates of the Bachelor of Business in Digital Marketing at TUS, received the nod for their final-year capstone projects.

The team created and implemented digital marketing strategies for local businesses like Wanderly Wagon, Pax Whole Foods & Eco Goods, Image Skillnet and Burren Farm Experience.

The ‘Digital Student of the Year’ award recognises outstanding students who understand and can demonstrate the role that digital media plays in a modern company or brand and is open to all second-level, third-level and postgraduate students across Ireland.

The Digital Media Awards 2023 will take place tomorrow (Friday) in the Clayton Hotel, Burlington Road, Dublin.