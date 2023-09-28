A man is in Garda custody this morning following an incident involving a knife at a business premises in Ballina yesterday eveningAt about 6pm, Gardaí in Ballina responded to reports of a man brandishing a knife in a threatening manner in the Market Square area of the town.

On arrival at the scene, Gardaí followed the man (aged in his mid-30s) where he secured himself in a business premises and threatened to injure himself. No other persons were in the business premises at the time.