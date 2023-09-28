A man is in Garda custody this morning following an incident involving a knife at a business premises in Ballina yesterday eveningAt about 6pm, Gardaí in Ballina responded to reports of a man brandishing a knife in a threatening manner in the Market Square area of the town.
On arrival at the scene, Gardaí followed the man (aged in his mid-30s) where he secured himself in a business premises and threatened to injure himself. No other persons were in the business premises at the time.
It's understood two staff members had been threatened but managed to leave and raise the alarm.
A hostage barricade situation ensued between the man with the knife and Gardai.
Gardaí brought the incident to a conclusion, some hours later, and the man was arrested. He is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at a Garda Station in County Mayo.
Investigations are ongoing.
Market Square in the town was closed off by gardai for some hours during the incident but has since re-opened.