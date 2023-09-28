Delegates of the Garda Representative Association have voted for strike action on the 10th of November and have warned that other members of the force may follow.

The decision was taken at a special delegate conference in Kilkenny and comes two weeks after 99% of GRA members voted no confidence in Garda Commissioner Drew Harris.

They also voted not to work overtime on Budget Day the 10th of October and Halloween night the 31st of October – they will do the same on 3, 17, 24 October.

Gardaí met with the Commissioner on Tuesday in an effort to resolve the dispute which they described as a "waste of time".