A major construction conference is to hear calls for workers in the commercial building sector to be moved to the residential sector to help get homes on stream as soon as possible.

The Construction Industry Federation will hold it's annual convention at Croke Park this afternoon with the Taoiseach and Minister for Public Expenditure set to attend and give speeches.

Figures from earlier this year found there was a 22 per cent increase in the number of new homes started in July compared with the same month last year.

CIF Director General Hubert Fitzpatrick says a reallocation of workers could massively benefit those who are waiting to build their forever homes.