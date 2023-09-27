Straide Women’s Group is keen to invite new members to join their active group, established in February 2020, and meets every two months in the Straide Davitt Community Hall.

Meetings are a place to chat and organize events for both ‘leisure and pleasure’.

The 20 strong group is involved in a range of community activities including litter picks, creative classes and other events.

Members are taking part this Autumn in Flower arranging classes with Deirdre McCarthy and also participating in the ‘Joy of Movement: Chair Yoga’ classes with Kate McKeon.

Members are looking forward to inviting the people of Straide to the second ‘Straide Talking’ Christmas Gathering on December 8th.

New members are welcome to join. The next meeting takes place on Saturday December 2nd @ 11am while there will be a Christmas Gathering on December 8th at the Straide Davitt Community Hall.