Sinn Fein are set to table a motion in the Dail this evening, calling for the government to rethink two separate tax hikes that are planned for October.

Government are set to increase the price of petrol and diesel with a carbon tax hike on October 11th and a further excise duty increase on October 31st.

Mayo Sinn Fein TD Rose Conway Walsh says that fuel prices are increased steadily since May and have shot up in the past number of weeks.

Many people, she says, will find these continuous hikes unsustainable as we are still facing a cost of living crisis.

The Erris Deputy told Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan that if the hike goes ahead, people will find themselves paying €2 a litre by the end of October....