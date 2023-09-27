A Westport councillor says farm houses and buildings in the Kilmeena area are in grave danger of flooding again today, while large portions of land are now completely underwater since the rain that fell on Sunday last and continues again today.

Local Independent councillor, Johno O’Malley is calling on Mayo County Council to urgently take action and clean the Mayower river. He believes the failure to clean the river for many years now is part of the flooding problem as he says you can walk across that river in places due to the bridges of growth that have built up in the water.

He raised his concerns at Monday’s monthly meeting of the West Mayo Municipal District held in Carrowteige, and also highlighted the danger posed to both children and adult cyclists along the greenway at Kilmeena, as it too is under water in part since the weekend rain.

The councillor spoke to Midwest News Editor Teresa O’Malley about the immediate need to get the river cleaned to alleviate the further threat of local flooding…