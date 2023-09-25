The three coalition party leaders and the Ministers for Finance and Public Expenditure meet today to discuss Budget 2024.

A possible 1 billion euro health budget overrun is likely to dominate the discussions.

Meanwhile, the government is being urged to address energy bills in next month's Budget.

Friends of the Earth and Social Justice Ireland say many vulnerable home owners are facing a choice between eating or heating this winter.

Clare O'Connor from Friends of the Earth says the government could start by creating energy advice centres within each local authority: