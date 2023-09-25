The R312 Castlebar to Belmullet road remains closed today due to serious levels of flooding in at Glenisland and Beltra.

Mayo County Council have informed that an update on this issue will be provided this afternoon.

Diversions via the R311 Castlebar to Newport road and R317 Newport to Beltra road are in place.

This comes following Status Orange and Status Yellow rain warnings that were in place for Mayo yesterday.

There are currently no weather warnings in place nationally, however a marine warning continues until midnight tonight for small crafts on all coasts of Ireland.