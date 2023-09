Gardaí in Loughrea are investigating the death of a man following an incident at a cattle mart in Loughrea on Saturday, 23rd September 2023.



A male in his late 60s was injured following an incident while the mart was in progress at approximately 4:25pm.

He was taken by Ambulance to University Hospital Galway where he was later pronounced deceased.

The Health & Safety Authority and Coroner have been notified.