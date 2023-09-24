A Ballina councillor says a permanent memorial of the visit of US president should be erected in the town to mark the event.

Councillor Jarlath Munnelly received unanimous backing from fellow councillors when he raised the issue at the recent meeting of Ballina Municipal District.

He says the site would attract a lot of tourism to the area, and people would know exactly where the event took place in many years to come.

Councillor Munnelly told Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan more about his proposal: