Something has to be done about the traffic management in Collooney, Co. Sligo.

That’s the view of Councillor Thomas Walsh who is calling for Sligo County Council to begin a formal consultation, as is required, with stakeholders such as Emergency Services, Bus Eireann, the local Businesses and the community itself.

Following this a preliminary design and a pilot of the system should begin.

Cllr. Walsh says the current traffic system in Collooney is unsafe leading to many problems such as larger vehicles like buses and oil lorries having trouble getting through, lack of traffic flow through the Main Street, vehicles are being scraped and mirrors being hit on a regular occurrence.

He says the current system is leading to a lack of parking and is also negatively affecting rate paying businesses.

The Sligo councillor has been giving more details to Midwest Radio’s Michael D. McAndrew: