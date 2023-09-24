Motorists are being urged to exercise caution today as some stretches of road across the region are flooded.

There is bad flooding on the R312 Castlebar to Belmullet road in the Glenisland area, while footage has also been shared on social media of bad conditions in Castlebar town.

An Garda Síochána have been made aware of the flooded roads and are reminding the public to be careful if they are travelling today.

This comes during a Status Orange rain warning that expires for Galway and Mayo at 5:00pm today.

A Status Yellow rain warning is in place for Galway and Mayo along with Donegal and Sligo, and will be in place until 8:00pm.