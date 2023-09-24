A Status Orange rain warning has been issued by Met Éireann for counties Mayo, Galway, and Waterford with intense rainfall forecast over a short period.

The warning for Galway and Mayo is valid from 1pm until 5pm, while the warning for Waterford will come into effect at 12pm and will remain in place until 6pm.

Met Éireann has warned of potential flooding, poor visibility and hazardous driving conditions during the alert.

Two Status Yellow weather warnings have also been issued.

A Status Yellow rain warning came into effect at 9am for counties Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow, Cork and Waterford. This weather warning will expire at 6pm.

In counties Donegal, Galway, Mayo and Sligo the same warning will be in place from 11am until 8pm.

Meanwhile, a Status Yellow wind warning for Waterford, Wexford and Wicklow comes into effect from 3pm until 7pm, with a warning of very strong winds, especially near coasts and on high grounds.