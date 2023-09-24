The Justice Minister is backing senior Gardai in their approach to handling the policing of far-right protests.

Despite calls for a crackdown on extremists following violent demonstrations outside the Dail on Wednesday, Gardai say they will continue to operate a 'graduated response' to public gatherings.

In a statement issued to the Sunday Times last night, Minister Helen McEntee said 'we have to trust the judgement of Gardai on the ground on a particular day'.

A review of security for politicians and staff at Leinster House is currently underway, with a report due by the end of October.