It's been a tragic weekend so far on the nations roads.

Three seperate fatal road crashes have occurred on Irish roads in the past 24 hours.

They happened in Dublin, Donegal and Kerry.

A nine-year-old boy has died after a hit-and-run in Bundoran, Co Donegal last night, the incident happened shortly after 9.20pm on Atlantic Way.

The boy was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

In a separate incident in Donegal,

A Motorcyclist in his 20's has died following a road crash in Tallaght in Dublin.

The man, a motorcyclist aged in his 20s, was involved in a collision with a pedestrian in the early hours of this morning, with the pedestrian being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Separately,

A man in his 20's has died in Lisselton, County Kerry shortly after 2:00am when the man was struck by a vehicle when walking.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after the collision, the driver of the vehicle did not sustain any injuries.

In all three accidents, Gardaí are appealing to the public who may have further information to come forward.