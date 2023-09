The Former Chairman of the Irish Fiscal Council says the Government should do more to house those who want to work in the Irish economy.

Seamus Coffey says we have reached a point where we can't build any additional houses beyond the annual rate because the labour isn't there.

He says one option would be to persuade workers to leave other sectors.

Seamus Coffey says housing completion numbers won't grow unless something is done to attract more people into the construction sector.