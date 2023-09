Waterford will be under an Orange rain warning later this morning.

Met Eireann says the county will see intense rainfall over a relatively short amount of time from 11am until 6pm.

A yellow rain warning will kick in at 9 o'clock this morning for Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow, Cork and Waterford.

While Donegal, Galway, Mayo and Sligo will be affected by a yellow rain warning from 11am.

Alan O'Reilly from Carlow Weather has the outlook.