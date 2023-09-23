The funeral will take place in Athens on Wednesday of a Greek woman, married to an Irishman, who died following a botulism outbreak in France earlier this month.

Maria (Marie) Grypioti was married to Cathal Meehan from Castlebar Co. Mayo. The couple lived in Paris.

Both became seriously ill from botulism after eating sardines in a Bordeaux restaurant. Maria passed away but Cathal, who was admitted to san intensive care unit, recovered.

Many tributes have been paid to Maria following the announcement of her death on Irish funeral websites.

“Marie will be forever loved and missed by her Irish family, Charlie, Helen, Orla, Daire, Tara and Craig and their extended Mayo, Sligo and Leitrim family”, says her funeral notice.

“She will be greatly missed by the many friends she met on her studies and travels”.

Maria is deeply missed by her loving family Annie, Stelios, Giannis, aunts, uncles, grandparents and cousins.

The funeral will be in Athens on Wednesday next.

Donations, if desired, are requested to’ Doctors Without Borders’ (Médecins sans Frontières), an organisation very close to Maria’s heart.