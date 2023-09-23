Dr Francis Duffy, Archbishop of Tuam will unveil a memorial plaque to the late John Cardinal D’Alton at the Dalton Inn Claremorris next Thursday September 28.

This has been erected by Claremorris Historical Society and is one in a series of memorial plaques to eminent people from Claremorris.

Following this unveiling there will be a reception at the Dalton Inn Hotel where Dr. Duffy will speak of the late Cardinal’s life and upbringing.

Refreshments will be served and all are invited to attend.

For further details you can contact Adrianna Reidy, Secretary of Claremorris Historical Society on 085 739 9481.