Following consultation with the HSE, Uisce Éireann have issued a Boil Water Notice to protect consumers served by the Castlerea Public Water Supply with immediate effect.

The Boil Water Notice has been put in place due to disinfection issues at Longford Springs Water Treatment Plant.

The areas affected include customers in Castlerea Town, Ballintober, Trien, Kilmurray, Castleplunkett and surrounding areas.

This notice applies to all customers supplied by the Castlerea Public Water Supply.

All consumers affected by this notice must boil their water before drinking.

Water must be boiled for:

Drinking

Drinks made with water

Preparation of salads and similar foods, which are not cooked prior to eating

Brushing of teeth

Making of ice – discard ice cubes in fridges and freezers and filtered water in fridges. Make ice from cooled boiled water

Updates will be available on the Water Supply Updates section of www.water.ie