EU regulations are needed to ensure public bodies cannot block the use of cash to pay for goods and services.

That’s the view of Sligo Independent Councillor Marie Casserly.

It comes after the operator of the NCT car testing service was forced to U-turn their decision to only accept electronic payments, bank drafts or postal orders.

Finance Minister Michael McGrath has moved to prevent public bodies from blocking the use of cash to pay for goods and services.

According to the Irish Independent, Mr McGrath has written to ministerial colleagues asking them to ensure public bodies under the remit continue to accept cash.

Councillor Casserly says the only way this can be properly enforced is for laws and regulations to be brought in surrounding it.

She has been speaking to Midwest Radio’s Alannah Nolan …