Sligo University Hospital are currently dealing with an outbreak of COVID-19 and have released the following statement:

Sligo University Hospital is dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak which is affecting two wards.

Visiting restrictions are in place in these wards and currently limited to compassionate grounds only.



Sligo University Hospital is facilitating patient visiting in all areas of the hospital not affected by the outbreak in line with national guidance.

However, visitors are being asked to be mindful of patient and staff safety.

Visitors need to follow public health guidance and perform good hand hygiene regularly during their visit to the hospital.



If you have symptoms like a sore throat, cough, temperature or shortness of breath please do not visit the hospital to help keep vulnerable patients safe.