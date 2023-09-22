The Data Protection Commission has found that Galway County Council breached data protection rules in relation to its use of CCTV cameras.

That’s according to RTÉ News.

The DPC’s investigation looked at if the council was processing persona data in compliance with GDPR as well as the Data Protection Act.

It also examined Galway County Council’s processing operations such as its use of CCTV cameras in public places and if it was used for prosecuting crime or other purposes.

In its ruling, the DPC detailed that the local authority lacked a valid legal basis for the processing of personal data from CCTV, Automatic Number Plate Recognition and body worn cameras.

Furthermore, the council erected signage without proper wording or location in respect of the processing of personal data collected by these CCTV cameras for law enforcement purposes.

There were a number of other findings from the investigation including faults in Galway County Council’s logging of specific accesses to CCTV recordings and their obligations to carrying out data protection impact assessments.

According to RTÉ, the council has been issued with a reprimand by the DPC and ordered to bring its processing of personal data into compliance.

Temporary bans have been placed on the processing of personal data through CCTV and ANPR cameras at certain locations as well as through body worn cameras.