Funeral details have been announced for a woman who died in France due to complications of botulism.

Maria (Marie) Grypioti of Paris France, and formerly of Palaio Faliro in Athens Greece, was the wife of Cathal Meehan, a native of Castlebar County Mayo.

The couple travelled to Bordeaux for Ireland’s meeting with Romania in the Rugby World Cup two weeks ago.

They dined at the Tchin Tchin wine bar which was soon after linked to a serious outbreak of botulism amongst customers who consumed sardines there.

On becoming ill, Maria and Cathal returned to Paris where they checked into a hospital.

Ms Grypioti died on Tuesday September 12 2023.

Her funeral will take place in Athens this coming Wednesday September 27.

Mr Meehan was also in ICU but is reportedly recovering from illness.