A Roscommon councillor has urged people in the greater Castlerea area to conserve water over the next 24 hours due to water shortage.

Councillor Paschal Fitzmaurice says there had been an issue at the Longford Springs plant in Castlerea.

They have began pumping water back into the reservoir but it may take some time for water to return to full capacity.

Councillor Fitzmaurice has been speaking to Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan....