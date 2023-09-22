The Local Transport Plan for Ballina is expected to be at Part 4 planning stage within weeks, and is due before the public for submissions by mid November.

The entire process is under the guidance and approval of the NTA (National Transport Authority) and is being devised by Mayo Council in conjunction with the town’s Active Travel Plan.

When completed the plans should provide the roadmap to ensure that travel in and around Ballina is enhanced for all road users, however, it is a protracted process, underway since 2021, and a number of stages to follow after public submissions have been received.

Cathy Mellett is the Senior Executive Engineer on Active Travel Plans for Mayo Council and she addressed this week’s monthly meeting of Ballina Municipal District to update councillors on the Active Travel Plan for Ballina. Afterwards she spoke to Midwest News Editor Teresa O’Malley and began by explaining what “active travel means”….