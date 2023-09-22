In light of the relentless bad weather and excessive rain, a Roscommon TD is urgently calling upon the Minister for Agriculture to extend the slurry spreading deadline to the middle of October.

Recent images from the ploughing championships on prime land highlight that the weather has been less than forgiving.

Roscommon-Galway based Independent TD Michael Fitzmaurice says If conditions are this difficult on prime farmland, imagine the challenges faced by farmers on marginal land.

The Minister has the discretion to extend the deadline and Deputy Fitzmaurice says he must act swiftly to relieve farmers of this burden.

He has been giving more details to Midwest Radio's Michael D. McAndrew.