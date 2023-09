Today's industrial action at local authorities has been called off.

The action, which would have led to a 24 hour email ban since midnight, has been deferred by the Fórsa trade union, due to talks at the WRC.

Both sides will meet at the Workplace Relations Commission on Monday to try to resolve their row over workers' call for a job evaluation scheme.

Fórsa spokesperson, Niall Shanahan says the action won't be going ahead today or next week: