The country's largest teacher union is calling for an all-island teaching council to be established.



The INTO says there should be a forum on the future of education formed as part of the Shared Island Unit within the Department of Taoiseach.



The call was made to TDs and Senators at the Oireachtas Committee on the Implementation of the Good Friday Agreement.



The heads of the teacher union say teachers in the north have been treated badly since Stormont stopped functioning.