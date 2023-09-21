A solicitor, representing children impacted by the spinal surgeries scandal at Temple Street Hospital says trust needs to be rebuilt.
An external review was ordered by the HSE after details of incidents affecting 19 children emerged earlier this week.
External and internal reviews into the medical records of 16 children were published by Children's Health Ireland yesterday.
Damien Tansey Solicitors from Sligo are representing a number of the affected families.
Partner with the law firm, Ciarán Tansey, says work will be needed to reassure families about future treatment for the children concerned.