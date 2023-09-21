Justice Minister Helen McEntee has branded aggressive protests outside the Dail yesterday as "disgraceful".

She says what happened has "no place in our democracy" and she has spoken to the Garda Commissioner.

13 people were arrested and security at Government Buildings is to be reviewed.

A number of elected officials and Leinster House staff were escorted off the campus by Gardaí.

Minister Paschal Donohoe says it's important people aren't discouraged from entering politics as a result...

Mayo Fine Gael Deputy Alan Dillon told Midwest News that what happened yesterday “crossed the line” in terms of a legitimate right to protest. He was in the Dail and says what happened cause anxiety and fear among Oireachtas staff and politicians…