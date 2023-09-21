New quad bike regulations are to come into effect in Ireland from November next, which will see helmets become compulsory and training completed for all operators.

The regulations are the first of their kind in the EU.

It comes as farming continues to be one of the most dangerous sectors in the country, with 191 fatalities recorded on Irish farms in the past 10 years.

The Health and Safety Authority say vehicles and machinery account for 52% of those fatalities.

The safe use of machinery is one of the HSA's main focuses at this year's National Ploughing Championships in Ratheniska in County Laois.

Senior Inspector with the Health and Safety Authority, Pat Griffin told Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan that they have seen a big turnout at their tent so far, with a positive response from many farmers....