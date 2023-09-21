The late Attymass born priest, Fr Patrick Peyton, known internationally as the “Rosary Priest”, because of his worldwide campaign to promote the Family Rosary, continues to influence people internationally.

Fr Peyton was a Holy Cross priest, based in the US, and the Holy Cross Family Ministries, now one of the ministries of the Holy Cross Congregation, is this week celebrating its Global Leadership Meeting in Knock.

Bishops, priests, nuns and lay persons from around the world - members of the Holy Cross Family Ministries are taking part in the 7-day event that includes a visit to Attymass, and the Fr Peyton Centre located there, together with a tour of the parish in which Fr Peyton was born and lived before joining the priesthood in the US, back in the 1940s.

The campaign for the beatification of the Mayo man, who died in 1992, continues internationally and there is increasing optimism that Fr Peyton will be made a Saint.

Fr Pinto Paul is a Holy Cross priest and an international Director of the Holy Cross Family Ministries, he has been speaking to Midwest News Editor Teresa O’Malley about this week’s international gathering ...