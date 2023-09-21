The Cathaoirleach of Mayo County Council is less than satisfied with the latest glossy publication by Failte Ireland entitled “Wild Atlantic Way Regional Tourism Development Strategy 2023-2027.

The document was presented to Mayo councillors and representatives of tourist interests in the county at a recent Tourism Special Policy Committee of Mayo County Council.

Failte Ireland has produced the publication, that fails to mention Ireland West Airport Knock, and the large number of festivals that take place in north Mayo annually.

Cathaoirleach Michael Loftus expressed his anger with such omissions at the meeting, saying the document and strategy appears to be produced by persons based in Dublin with little experience or input from county Mayo.

The Fianna Fail councillor spoke to Midwest News Editor Teresa O’Malley about his frustration with this latest publication ....