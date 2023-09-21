A new 6 part TV series penned by Castlebar-based writer Ray Lawlor, “Obituary” premieres on RTÉ One on Tuesday night next (September 26) at 10.15 pm.

It’s is a dark comedy crime drama in which the newspaper Elvira Clancy works for falls into hard times and she is now being paid per obituary.

When deaths trickle to a halt and work dries up, Elvira discovers that by murdering the residents in her small town, she will not only earn more money but discovers she has an untapped bloodlust.

The only problem for her lies with the paper’s new hire, Emerson Stafford, a suspicious crime correspondent who she begins to develop feelings for.

Obituary stars a line-up of renowned Irish actors - Siobhan Cullen, Michael Smiley, Ronan Raftery and is directed by John Hayes.

The series is produced by Galway-based production company Magamedia and filmed largely in Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal.