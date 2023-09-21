The Taoiseach has said the security at Leinster House needs to be reviewed after aggressive protests yesterday.

Demonstrators brought a gallows with pictures of several politicians on it and heckled TDs as they came and went from the building.

Leo Varadkar says the right to protest must be balanced with the security concerns of those who work in the building...

13 people were arrested as part of the Garda response to the incident, and have since been charged.

Gardaí say, on a number of occasions yesterday, they were required to intervene during public order incidents.

Michael Healy Rae was one of a number of TDs who were harassed by protestors as he made his way out of the building.

Two men in their 40s have already appeared before the courts, while two women in their 30s and 40s and nine men, ranging from their 20s to 60s, will appear at the Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin at a later date.

A Senior Investigating Officer has been appointed, overseeing an investigation team based at Pearse Street Garda Station.