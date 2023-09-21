Work is now underway on removing a particularly dangerous bend along the Quay Road in Ballina, at Farangarode.

The bend, along the busy Wild Atlantic Way route, has been the scene of numerous road accidents and a fatality, and it is with great relief, according to local councillor Annie May Reape that the issue is now being resolved.

The Fianna Fail councillor has campaigned with local residents for years to have the road improved at this particular location and she spoke to Midwest News Editor Teresa O’Malley about the development...