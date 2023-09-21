Young people in modified cars gathering, racing and revving in car parks and along the main roads outside Ballina are causing havoc, according to the Cathaoirleach of Ballina.

Independent councillor Seamus Weir made a heartfelt plea for a solution to the ongoing problem, at yesterday’s monthly meeting of Ballina Municipal District.

He called for a county wide solution to a problem that is getting worse and he says is causing fear and anxiety to local residents, highlighting regular gatherings in Diamond’s car park from 6pm to 2am, where local residents are constantly disturbed by gatherings of youths revving vehicles and racing, together with incidents on Abbey Street and Healy Street in the town, and numerous reports of racing along the N26 and out the Killala road well into the early hours of the morning.

Most councillors spoke of their ongoing fear for the many such incidents reported to them and the need for additional policing of these areas in an effort to curb a potentially lethal incident.

Cathaoirleach Weir is to raise local concerns at tomorrow’s (Fri) County Joint Policing Committee in Castlebar, as he insists a solution has to be found.

He spoke to Midwest News Editor Teresa O’Malley about a situation he says demands immediate action...