Galway University Hospitals is delighted to announce that work is underway on the new Adult Cystic Out Patient Department.

Once complete, the Adult CF OPD will have sufficient capacity, design features and specification to allow for best practices in Cystic Fibrosis treatment.

The new build will minimise cross infection and enable the Merlin Park University Hospital CF multidisciplinary professional team to provide long-term, recurrent support for ambulatory patients.

The project consists of replacement accommodation for Adult Cystic Fibrosis OPD services.

The facility will take approx. 9 months to construct. It will cost an estimated €3.7 Million to complete, with the CF association contributing €700,000.