A man charged with the murder of an 83-year-old Co. Mayo man and setting fire to his home was served with the Book of Evidence today.

Kevin McHale (63), Annagh, Castlebar was served with the portfolio of evidence against him at Castlebar District Court before being returned for trial to the Central Criminal Court.

He is charged with the murder of pensioner John Brogan (83) at Pheasant Hill, Cloonkeen, Castlebar on March 5 last and has also been charged with arson.

The Book of Evidence contains a comprehensive summary of the prosecution’s case against an accused in a criminal case.

At today's sitting of Castlebar District Court, Judge Fiona Lydon was told that the DPP has directed trial by indictment on both charges (murder and arson).

Garda Sean Ryan explained that he met the accused before the court and served him with the Book of Evidence.

The accused was sent forward by Judge Lydon to the next sitting of the Central Criminal Court on existing bail conditions.

The judge said that given the gravity of the offences she was approving one junior counsel and one senior counsel.

There was no objection by the State when Gary Mulchrone, solicitor, applied for free legal aid for the accused on the grounds that he is a suitable applicant.

It will be a matter for the Central Criminal Court to set a date for the hearing of the case before a judge and jury.