Mayo County Council has proposed that the county’s new €250 million dual carriageway should close again next month.

The new road between Westport and Turlough was closed for five nights for ‘essential works’ at the end of July.

Now Mayo County Counci has announced plans to close the road will for a further five nights between Monday, October 16 to Friday. November 3. The closure is to facilitate grass cutting to verges. The anticipated closures will occur between the hours of 7pm to 6am.

Diversionary routes will be clearly signposted, as agreed with the Council and An Garda Siochana. Emergency access will be maintained.

Any objections/observations should be lodged in writing to Mayo County Councul, not later than September 29.