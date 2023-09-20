Tributes are being paid following the death of Monsignor Dermot Moloney, Bishop Street, Tuam, Co Galway/Claremorris, Co Mayo, formerly of Crossboyne Parish and St Jarlath’s College, Tuam.

Monsignor Moloney passed away peacefully yesterday at the Galway Clinic.

He was a past president at St Jarlath’s College, Tuam from 1986 to 1994 and they paid tribute to him in a statement on social media.

“It is with immense sadness that we have learned that Msgr. Dermot Moloney, past president of St. Jarlath’s College (1986 -1994) - When we think of Msgr. Moloney we remember his passion for swimming in his youth. Monsignor Moloney was one of the founding members of the old Tuam Swim Club, who also fondly remembered him.

Archbishop of the Tuam Diocese Francis Duffy has this lunchtime paid tribute to the late Monsignor Dermot Moloney.

Monsignor Dermot Moloney’s remains will repose Reposing at the St Jarlath’s College Oratory, Tuam tomorrow from 5pm until 8pm followed by removal to the Cathedral of the Assumption, Tuam. Funeral Mass will take place on Friday at 2pm followed by burial in Tuam Cemetery.