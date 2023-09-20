Westport House will welcome 30 students through its doors from New York’s prestigious Iona University, as it announces a new campus pilot for Co. Mayo, with classes set to begin in the historic house next Summer.

Iona University’s legacy in Ireland dates back many centuries and students next summer will be able to learn as they immerse themselves in the rich history of Westport House dating back to the 16th Century.

They’ll also be able to enjoy the breathtakingly beautiful surroundings on the 400-acre estate, while taking advantage of all that Westport and the Wild Atlantic Way has to offer.

Westport House recently announced a new vision to transform into a world-class tourism destination and visitor attraction operating on a year-round basis for domestic and international visitors.

The new pilot campus will support in building further awareness of Westport House and the wider community, in the US.

Head of Operations at Westport House Biddy Hughes has been giving more details to Midwest Radio’s Tommy Marren.