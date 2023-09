The Irish Farmers' Association says President Michael D. Higgins shouldn't be telling people what to eat.

Speaking at the National Ploughing Championships yesterday, President Higgins said there's "no doubt" people will have to change their diets to help deal with climate change.

The IFA previously criticised a tweet by the Environmental Protection Agency, which promoted eating more "plant-based" foods.

IFA President Tim Cullinan says people's diets should be a personal choice.