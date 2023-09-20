A local councillor says Ballina is an ideal town to host the All-Ireland Fleadh.

Fine Gael councillor John O'Hara says the success of the Connacht Fleadh in the town was acknowledged by Dr. Labhras O'Murchu who says it ticked all the boxes to host the national event.

In order to place a bid to host the All-Ireland Fleadh, it needs full backing from all councillors along with council management.

The next year that would be free to host the Fleadh would be 2027-2028.

Councillor O'Hara told Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan that hosting an event such as this would take a lot of organising but would bring a lot of tourism to the region.