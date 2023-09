A status Yellow wind warning is in place across Mayo today with Met Éireann forecasting very strong and gusty southwesterly winds.

A wind warning for Mayo and Donegal came into place at 6am and will remain in place until 3pm.

Met Éireann says that there is a chance of falling branches or trees and loose debris blowing around.

The forecaster also warning of difficult driving conditions.

Winds will gradually ease through the day, becoming light to moderate in the evening.