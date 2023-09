The second day of the National Ploughing Championships will see wellies flying through the air and plenty of muck.

Macra na Feirme's wellie throwing Guinness World Record attempt is among the many unusual items on the agenda for Day two.

Rubber boots are essential for those heading to the field, however the rain is expected ease for the remaining two days.

Site Coordinator for the event Noel Dunne says there are a few quirky events and stalls the public can visit.