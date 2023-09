The new Irish Language and Gaeltacht Growth Plan aims to create 9 thousand jobs by the end of the decade.

Over 130 Irish Language organisations have backed An Plean Fais which is being launched at the Mansion House today.

Conradh na Gaeilge are one of those groups backing the plan and want State spending on the Irish language to increase by 35.7 million euro in the budget.

General Secretary Julian De Spainn says the extra funding is needed to keep the language alive and thriving.